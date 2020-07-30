The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Spin, spin, spin: researchers enhance electron spin longevity

The electron is an elementary particle, a building block on which other systems evolve. With specific properties such as spin, or angular momentum, that can be manipulated to carry information, electrons are primed to advance modern information technology. An international collaboration of researchers has now developed a way to extend and stabilize the lifetime of the electron's spin to more effectively carry information.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200730110126.htm

