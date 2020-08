Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020

Researchers develop a safer and more efficient way to produce dicarboxylic acid. Using an iridium catalyst bound to a bipyridonate ligand, researchers were able to synthesize dicarboxylic acids from aqueous diols, with the added benefit of generating hydrogen as a byproduct.

