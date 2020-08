Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 31 July 2020 14:26 Hits: 4

A team has developed a new method of synthesis for three-dimensional nanocarbons, utilizing a catalytic reaction to connect benzene rings and create an eight-membered ring structure. This represents a breakthrough in the synthesis of these nanocarbons, which are expected to be valuable next-generation functional materials.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200731102645.htm