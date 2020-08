Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 31 July 2020 17:56 Hits: 5

Scientists have developed a new model that successfully predicted seven of the Sun's biggest flares from the last solar cycle, out of a set of nine. With more development, the model could be used to one day inform forecasts of these intense bursts of solar radiation.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200731135600.htm