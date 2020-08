Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020 15:31 Hits: 1

Researchers have revealed the multiple, intertwined cell death systems that prevent the spread of the 'intracellular' bacterium Salmonella, an important cause of typhoid fever which kills more than 100,000 people annually.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200730113101.htm