Stay or leave? A tale of two virus strategies revealed by math

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020 18:13 Hits: 1

By modeling experimentally measured characteristics of cells infected with hepatitis C in the lab, researchers found that one virus strain was roughly three times more likely to use copied genetic code to create new viruses compared to another, which instead tended to keep more copies inside an infected cell to accelerate replication. Understanding specific strategies adopted by viruses through such modeling could aid the development of effective therapeutic methods.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200730141327.htm