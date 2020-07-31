When Dirac meets frustrated magnetism

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 31 July 2020

Scientists have discovered one of the largest anomalous Hall effects (15,506 siemens per centimeter at 2 Kelvin) ever observed in the new compound, KV3Sb5. This material has a never-before-seen combination of properties: Dirac physics, frustrated magnetism, 2D exfoliatability, and chemical stability. Aside from future fundamental research studying the interplay of these ingredients, the unique combination has potential for next-generation computing technologies like spintronics and quantum computing.

