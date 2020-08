Articles

Published on Friday, 31 July 2020

Three food manufacturers whose packaging contains a type of PFAS chemical will phase it out from their packaging over the next few years, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced Friday. PFAS is a class of cancer-linked chemicals found...

