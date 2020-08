Articles

Published on Friday, 31 July 2020

The House passed a broad spending package on Friday for fiscal 2021 with amendments that include a measure blocking the construction of the controversial Pebble Mine in Alaska.The overall spending package for the 2021 fiscal year passed...

