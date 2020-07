Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 31 July 2020 09:09 Hits: 6

This week, nature meets culture! We get creative with a Nigerian artist, discover scrap metal sculptures in Kenya, admire eco furniture in Europe, and dance to environmental rap in Ghana!

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/welcome-to-the-newest-edition-of-eco-africa/a-54389919?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss