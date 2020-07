Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020 19:52 Hits: 7

A class-action lawsuit by residents of Flint, Mich., against state and local officials can proceed, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday. State Supreme Court justices in a 4-2 decision rejected a bid to end the civil case against...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/509847-flint-class-action-suit-against-mich-officials-can-proceed-court