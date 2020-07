Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020 23:52 Hits: 9

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is immediately canceling its paid subscription to one of the largest environmental trade publications, E&E News.The move takes effect Aug. 1 and will end EPA employees’ free access to the Washington...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/509899-epa-cancels-subscription-to-news-outlet-dedicated-to-covering-it