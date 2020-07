Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020 16:40 Hits: 4

The Trump administration is extending the life of giant pits of toxic coal sludge, a move critics say further risks contamination of nearby water sources.The Environmental Protection Agency late Wednesday announced it had finalized a new regulation...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/509792-epa-rule-extends-life-of-toxic-coal-ash-ponds