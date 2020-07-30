EPA Proposes No Further Action at Barrels, Inc. Superfund Site in Lansing

News Releases from Region 05

LANSING, Mich. (July 30, 2020) – Tomorrow, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will begin a 30-day public comment period on its proposal to take no further cleanup action at the Barrels, Inc. Superfund Site.

Previous cleanup actions have eliminated the need for further cleanup. Contaminated soil was excavated, removed, and disposed of off-site. Residual groundwater contamination beneath the site is attributed to an upgradient source and is being addressed under a separate response action.

EPA placed the former Barrels Inc. site on the Superfund National Priorities List in 1989, and later designated it as a state-lead enforcement site. Spills from site operations from 1961 -1980 contaminated surface soil with metals, volatile and semi-volatile organic compounds, polychlorinated biphenyls and cyanide. Michigan’s cleanup involved removing the contaminated soil, drums and underground storage tanks.

EPA will consider public input before making a final decision. Written comments on the proposal must be submitted by Aug. 30, 2020, to Diane Russell, Community Involvement Coordinator, U.S. EPA Region 5, Community Information Office, 1300 Bluff St., Suite 140 Flint, MI 48504, or emailed to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

To request a public meeting, contact Diane Russell by Aug. 7, 2020.

For more on the proposed cleanup plan, visit the Lansing Public Library, 401 S. Capitol Avenue.

Online at www.epa.gov/superfund/barrels

https://cumulis.epa.gov/supercpad/cursites/csitinfo.cfm?id=0502424

