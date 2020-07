Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 27 July 2020 23:47 Hits: 1

In a new study, researchers found that night- versus day-biting species of mosquitoes are behaviorally attracted and repelled by different colors of light at different times of day. Mosquitoes are among major disease vectors impacting humans and animals around the world and the findings have important implications for using light to control them.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200727194703.htm