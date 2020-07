Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 15:35 Hits: 1

Volcanologists working on remote islands in the Galápagos Archipelago has found that volcanoes which reliably produce small basaltic lava eruptions hide chemically diverse magmas in their underground plumbing systems - including some with the potential to generate explosive activity. These volcanoes might undergo unexpected changes to sudden such activity in the future.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200728113552.htm