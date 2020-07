Articles

Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020

The man who killed one of Uganda's most popular mountain gorillas, Rafiki, was sentenced to 11 years in prison on Thursday.Felix Byamukama pleaded guilty to three counts -- illegal entry into a protected area, killing a gorilla and killing a duiker...

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/509789-killer-of-rare-ugandan-silverback-gorilla-rafiki-gets-11-year-prison