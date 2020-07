Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Alarming results from a 2019 survey of well-known archaeological site Ageröd reveal drastic bone and organic matter deterioration since the site's initial excavations in the 1940s, suggesting action is needed to preserve findings from Ageröd and similar sites, according to a new study.

