Researchers speed up gold-standard COVID-19 diagnostic test

Published on Monday, 27 July 2020

Researchers have demonstrated a way to improve upon COVID-19 laboratory tests, yielding results in 36 minutes -- a quarter of the time required by existing gold-standard tests. Their new approach, which can be done with portable equipment, could allow for screening and research especially in countries and regions with limited laboratory capabilities. It can also be used to detect other viruses and bacteria too, such as the dengue virus.

