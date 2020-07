Articles

Legislation from Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) would cement a number of Trump administration recommendations to bolster nuclear energy, and, in turn, uranium mining.The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee chairman's legislation comes...

