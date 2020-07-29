EPA Releases Proposed Plan for Site Wide Repository at the Bonita Peak Mining District Superfund Site in San Juan County, Colorado

News Releases from Region 08

(San Juan County, Colo.) - Today the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released a Proposed Plan for a site wide repository to centrally manage mine waste at the Bonita Peak Mining District (BPMD). The site consists of historic and ongoing releases from mining operations in three drainages—Mineral Creek, Cement Creek, and Upper Animas—which converge into the Animas River near Silverton, Colorado. A sitewide repository is needed for the proper long-term disposal of mine wastes at the BPMD site. Additionally, a sitewide repository is needed for permanent disposal of the sludge at the Interim Water Treatment Plant to allow for continued operation of the plant.

The Proposed Plan provides an overview of the site, the alternatives evaluated during the focused feasibility study (FFS), and the preferred alternative selected resulting from the FFS. The Proposed Plan released today presents the repository alternatives necessary for remediation at the BPMD Site.

A thirty (30) day public comment period will be open from July 29, 2020 - August 27, 2020. You can submit your comments to Katherine Jenkins by phone or email ( This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (303) 312-6351). EPA will hold a public meeting on August 11, 2020 from 6:00-8:00pm to explain the proposed plan and encourage public comments. The meeting will be hosted virtually and include a brief presentation on the proposed plan and feasibility study, a question and answer period, and a formal public comment period beginning at 7:00 p.m. Written comments must be postmarked by August 27.

For a copy of the Proposed Plan, please visit the EPA Website at: http://www.epa.gov/superfund/bonita-peak

EPA Mailing Address: 1595 Wynkoop St., R8-ORA-PAB-CI, Denver, CO, 80202