EPA awards grant to Ysleta del Sur Pueblo of El Paso to protect the environment

DALLAS – (July 29, 2020) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently awarded over $75,000 to the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo in Texas as part of the General Assistance Program (GAP). The Pueblo will use the funds to administer their environmental program and assist in the development of multimedia programs to address environmental issues.

“Working together with tribal governments to strengthen their environmental programs is critical to tribal communities,” said Regional Administrator Ken McQueen. “We are proud to support the good work of the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo in protecting the health of its people.”

The primary purpose of GAP is to support the development of core tribal environmental protection programs. Other activities to be carried out under the grant include, but are not limited to, attending environmentally-related training and conducting community outreach.

In 1992, Congress passed the Indian Environmental General Assistance Program Act, which authorizes EPA to provide GAP grants to federally-recognized tribes and tribal groups for planning, developing and establishing environmental protection programs in Indian country, as well as for developing and implementing solid and hazardous waste programs on tribal lands.

