Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 29 July 2020 17:05 Hits: 5

Hundreds of hazardous waste sites in the U.S. are at risk of future flooding, which could lead to the spread of contaminants, according to a new report. The Union of Concerned Scientists says in a fact sheet released Tuesday that extreme...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/509587-hundreds-of-hazardous-waste-sites-could-face-floods-over-20-years