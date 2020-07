Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 24 July 2020 14:42 Hits: 0

Scientists have found that 43% of Staphylococcus bacteria found on exercise equipment in university gyms were ampicillin-resistant, with 73% of those isolates being resistant to multiple additional drugs.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200724104230.htm