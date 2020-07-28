The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Soil animals are getting smaller with climate change

Category: Environment Hits: 3

The biomass of small animals that decompose plants in the soil and thus maintain its fertility is declining both as a result of climate change and over-intensive cultivation. To their surprise, however, scientists have discovered that this effect occurs in two different ways: while the changing climate reduces the body size of the organisms, cultivation reduces their frequency. Even by farming organically, it is not possible to counteract all negative consequences of climate change.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200728113520.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version