Soil animals are getting smaller with climate change

Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020

The biomass of small animals that decompose plants in the soil and thus maintain its fertility is declining both as a result of climate change and over-intensive cultivation. To their surprise, however, scientists have discovered that this effect occurs in two different ways: while the changing climate reduces the body size of the organisms, cultivation reduces their frequency. Even by farming organically, it is not possible to counteract all negative consequences of climate change.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200728113520.htm