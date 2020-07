Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 15:47 Hits: 3

The Trump administration is pushing back against banks that have announced they won’t finance oil drilling operations in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR), arguing that banks must provide “fair access to all legal businesses.”“Oil is the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/509367-trump-administration-blasts-banks-that-refuse-to-fund-arctic