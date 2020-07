Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 22:25 Hits: 4

With climate change, we'll need less natural gas for heat and more electricity for cooling -- but what's the balance? Researchers used hyper-localized climate models and building projections to find out. The answer is that buildings' energy use in the future varies wildly, depending on the climate scenario, and that local building policy now could have a big impact on energy use in the future.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200728182546.htm