Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 23 July 2020 18:37 Hits: 0

The self-eating process in embryonic stem cells known as chaperone-mediated autophagy (CMA) and a related metabolite may serve as promising new therapeutic targets to repair or regenerate damaged cells and organs, researchers show.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200723143722.htm