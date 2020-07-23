The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Young dolphins pick their friends wisely

Strategic networking is key to career success, and not just for humans. A study of bottlenose dolphins reveals that in early life, dolphins devote more time to building connections that could give them an edge later on. Analyzing nearly 30 years of records for some 1700 dolphins in Australia, researchers find that dolphins under age 10 seek out peers and activities that could help them forge bonds and build skills they'll need in adulthood.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200723172000.htm

