Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 27 July 2020 18:58 Hits: 6

Selective laser sintering is one of the most widely used processes in additive manufacturing, but it is limited to printing with a single material at a time. Robotics engineers have now developed a new approach to overcome this limitation: By inverting the laser so that it points upwards, they've invented a way to enable SLS to use -- at the same time -- multiple materials.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200727145805.htm