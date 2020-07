Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 27 July 2020 19:38 Hits: 6

The Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) internal watchdog will probe “potential irregularities” in how the agency crafted a rule that drastically rolls back the mileage standards automakers must meet.The evaluation of the rule comes after a...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/509223-epa-watchdog-kicks-off-probe-after-agency-slashed-fuel-efficiency