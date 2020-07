Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 27 July 2020 21:01 Hits: 5

President Trump made two nominations to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) Monday, bowing to pressure from Democratic lawmakers who have pushed to maintain the bipartisan split in the commission.Trump nominated Allison Clements,...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/509255-trump-makes-two-ferc-nominations-potentially-rebalancing-the