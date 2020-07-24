The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Neurons are genetically programmed to have long lives

Category: Environment Hits: 3

Most neurons are created during embryonic development and have no ''backup'' after birth. Researchers have generally believed that their survival is determined nearly extrinsically, or by outside forces, such as the tissues and cells that neurons supply with nerve cells. Scientists have challenged this notion and reports the continuous survival of neurons is also intrinsically programmed during development.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200724141020.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version