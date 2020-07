Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 23 July 2020 15:58 Hits: 0

A study has used state-of-the-art computational tools to model the chaotic behavior of Planckian, or ''strange,'' metals. This behavior has long intrigued physicists, but they have not been able to simulate it down to the lowest possible temperature until now.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200723115831.htm