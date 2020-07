Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 23 July 2020 15:58 Hits: 0

Instead of protecting us, the immune system can sometimes go awry, as in the case of autoimmune diseases and allergies. A team has now dissected how mast cells regulate their calcium levels to keep the immune response under control.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200723115847.htm