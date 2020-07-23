The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Cells react differently to genomic imprinting

Category: Environment Hits: 0

We inherit half of our genes from each parent. For their function of most genes, it doesn't matter which parent a gene comes from. But this is not true for all genes: about 150 genes are subject to ''genomic imprinting''. They are active either only if inherited from the mother, or only father. Most ''imprinted'' genes are important for our development. New research shows that brain cells react differently to genomic imprinting.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200723115915.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version