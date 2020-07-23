Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 23 July 2020

We inherit half of our genes from each parent. For their function of most genes, it doesn't matter which parent a gene comes from. But this is not true for all genes: about 150 genes are subject to ''genomic imprinting''. They are active either only if inherited from the mother, or only father. Most ''imprinted'' genes are important for our development. New research shows that brain cells react differently to genomic imprinting.

