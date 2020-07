Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 23 July 2020 18:36 Hits: 0

Deleting a key gene in mice in just their fat made tissues throughout these animals insulin resistant, in addition to other effects, a new study shows. The findings could shed light on Type 2 diabetes and other insulin resistance disorders, which remain poorly understood despite decades of study.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200723143643.htm