Antioxidant-rich powders from blueberry, persimmon waste could be good for gut microbiota

Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020

Feeding the world's growing population in a sustainable way is no easy task. That's why scientists are exploring options for transforming fruit and vegetable byproducts -- such as peels or pulp discarded during processing -- into nutritious food ingredients and supplements. Now, researchers have shown that blueberry and persimmon waste can be made into antioxidant-rich powders that might have beneficial effects on gut microbiota.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200722134909.htm