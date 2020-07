Articles

Category: Environment Published on Saturday, 25 July 2020 14:15 Hits: 9

Tropical Storm Hanna was upgraded to a hurricane on Saturday morning, becoming the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season as it barrels toward Texas.The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Hanna had strengthened and gained winds of more...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/509007-hanna-becomes-first-atlantic-hurricane-of-2020-season-before-making