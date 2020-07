Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 24 July 2020 14:42 Hits: 8

If physical distancing measures in the United States are relaxed while there is still no COVID-19 vaccine or treatment and while personal protective equipment remains in short supply, the number of resulting infections could be about the same as if distancing had never been implemented to begin with, reports a team of mathematicians and scientists.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200724104205.htm