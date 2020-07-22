The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Climate predictions several years into the future?

In five years, will the winter be mild, and will the following summer be rainy? Unfortunately, reliable answers to such questions are not possible. Nevertheless, there are quantities like the sea surface temperature of the North Atlantic, that are known to promote trends in the weather over Europe. To that, North Atlantic sea surface temperatures are predictable several years into the future - as suggested by a new study.

