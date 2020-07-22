Climate predictions several years into the future?

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020

In five years, will the winter be mild, and will the following summer be rainy? Unfortunately, reliable answers to such questions are not possible. Nevertheless, there are quantities like the sea surface temperature of the North Atlantic, that are known to promote trends in the weather over Europe. To that, North Atlantic sea surface temperatures are predictable several years into the future - as suggested by a new study.

