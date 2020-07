Articles

Researchers detected novel per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) called ''fluoroethers'' in blood from residents of Wilmington, North Carolina. The fluoroethers represented 24% of the total PFAS detected in the blood of Wilmington residents and appear to leave the body faster than legacy PFAS.

