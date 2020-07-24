An origin story for a family of oddball meteorites

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 24 July 2020 18:13 Hits: 7

Most meteorites that have landed on Earth are fragments of planetesimals, the very earliest protoplanetary bodies in the solar system. Scientists have thought that these primordial bodies either completely melted early in their history or remained as piles of unmelted rubble. But a family of meteorites has befuddled researchers since its discovery in the 1960s. The diverse fragments, found all over the world, seem to have broken off from the same primordial body, and yet the makeup of these meteorites indicates that their parent must have been a puzzling chimera that was both melted and unmelted. A new study suggests a family of rare meteorites likely came from an early planetesimal with a magnetic core.

