Thursday, 23 July 2020

A new modified version of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein has a 10-fold higher expression rate in cell cultures than an earlier version that forms the basis of some candidates currently in clinical trials. Vaccine manufacturers could swap in the new version and produce vaccine doses at much higher rates, researchers say.

