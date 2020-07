Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 23 July 2020 21:20 Hits: 5

Researchers report on the decline of emergent medical, surgical and obstetric hospitalizations at the medical center during the six-week period following the week of the declaration of the COVID-19 public health emergency in Boston in mid-March 2020.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200723172005.htm