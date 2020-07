Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 23 July 2020 16:24 Hits: 3

Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter and senior adviser, will visit Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado on Thursday to tout the recent passage of a bipartisan conservation bill. Trump, alongside Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, will...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/508694-ivanka-trump-visits-rocky-mountain-park-after-passage-of