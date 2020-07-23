The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Reexamining the history of slavery through 23andMe African ancestry data

Researchers have compiled genetic data from consenting 23andMe research participants to paint a more complete picture of African ancestry in the New World. By linking genetic data with slave trade historical records, the findings reinforce harsh truths about slavery in the Americas and uncover insights into its history, including the methods used to suppress and exploit Africans once they disembarked.

