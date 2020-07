Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 23 July 2020 11:00 Hits: 3

In a former boxing gym in Racine, firefighters are trying out a spit test that’s simpler and cheaper than PCR. Could it change how we screen for the virus?

Read more https://www.wired.com/story/a-wisconsin-city-experiments-with-a-faster-diy-covid-19-test