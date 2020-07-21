The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Twitter data reveals global communication network

Category: Environment Hits: 1

Twitter mentions show distinct community structure patterns resulting from communication preferences of individuals affected by physical distance between users and commonalities, such as shared language and history. While previous investigations have identified patterns using other data, such as mobile phone usage and Facebook friend connections, research now looks at the collective effect of message transfer in the global community.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200721132852.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version