First ever image of a multi-planet system around a sun-like star captured by ESO telescope

Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020

The European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope has taken the first ever image of a young, Sun-like star accompanied by two giant exoplanets. Images of systems with multiple exoplanets are extremely rare, and -- until now -- astronomers had never directly observed more than one planet orbiting a star similar to the Sun. The observations can help astronomers understand how planets formed and evolved around our own Sun.

