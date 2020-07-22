The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

First ever image of a multi-planet system around a sun-like star captured by ESO telescope

The European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope has taken the first ever image of a young, Sun-like star accompanied by two giant exoplanets. Images of systems with multiple exoplanets are extremely rare, and -- until now -- astronomers had never directly observed more than one planet orbiting a star similar to the Sun. The observations can help astronomers understand how planets formed and evolved around our own Sun.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200722093501.htm

